Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 301 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

