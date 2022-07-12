Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 150.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 692,757 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 389,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $5,754,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

