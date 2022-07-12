Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.85. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 52,275 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GALT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The company has a market cap of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

