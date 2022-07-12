General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

