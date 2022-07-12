General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Trimmed by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

