Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

