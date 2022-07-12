Girard Partners LTD. Sells 122 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

NFLX opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.