Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $5.00. Glencore shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 58,582 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on GLCNF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

