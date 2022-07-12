Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) vs. Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Critical Review

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Glencore and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glencore N/A N/A N/A Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Glencore and Harbour Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glencore $203.75 billion 0.32 $4.97 billion N/A N/A Harbour Energy $3.48 billion 1.04 $101.10 million N/A N/A

Glencore has higher revenue and earnings than Harbour Energy.

Dividends

Glencore pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Harbour Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Risk and Volatility

Glencore has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Glencore and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glencore 0 0 9 0 3.00 Harbour Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Glencore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glencore beats Harbour Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore. It also engages in the oil exploration/production, distribution, storage, and bunkering activities; and offers coal, crude oil and oil products, refined products, and natural gas. In addition, the company markets and distributes physical commodities sourced from third party producers and its production to industrial consumers in the battery, electronic, construction, automotive, steel, energy, and oil industries. Further, it provides financing, logistics, and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. The company was formerly known as Glencore Xstrata plc and changed its name to Glencore plc in May 2014. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Harbour Energy (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

