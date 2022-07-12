Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 85,017 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

