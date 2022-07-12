GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

GFS stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,994,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

