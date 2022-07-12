Good Life Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,074 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.93. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

