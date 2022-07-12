Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOOD. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$1.51 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.89. The stock has a market cap of C$113.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

