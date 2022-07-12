Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.15.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

