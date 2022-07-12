Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

GBX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

NYSE GBX opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.