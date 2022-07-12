Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 3,691 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 10,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

