Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A stock opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.