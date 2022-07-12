Greenleaf Trust Has $1.26 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.88 and its 200-day moving average is $436.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.