Greenleaf Trust Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

