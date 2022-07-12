Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,454 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.