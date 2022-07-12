Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $163.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.24.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

