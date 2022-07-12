Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Director Buys C$12,500.00 in Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Rating) Director P. Randy Reifel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,834.

CVE GUN opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.68.

About Gunpoint Exploration (Get Rating)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 535 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

