Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Director Buys C$12,500.00 in Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Rating) Director P. Randy Reifel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,834.
CVE GUN opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.68.
