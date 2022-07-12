Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $493,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

