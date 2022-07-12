Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.24

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.99 ($0.23), with a volume of 4574614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.07 ($0.24).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 27.33 ($0.33).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £875.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.