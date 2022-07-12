Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.01) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235.75 ($14.70).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL opened at GBX 810.40 ($9.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 831.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,049.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,678.50 ($19.96). The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.64.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.