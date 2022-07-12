Head to Head Analysis: Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) & ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) and ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athenex and ERBA Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 1 1 0 2.50 ERBA Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athenex presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 688.33%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than ERBA Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and ERBA Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -176.47% -142.41% -39.57% ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.1% of ERBA Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athenex and ERBA Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $120.18 million 0.47 -$199.77 million ($1.77) -0.29 ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ERBA Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex.

About Athenex (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies. It also offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing KUR-501, an autologous product that is in a phase I clinical trial for treating children with relapsed-refractory (R/R) high risk neuroblastoma; KUR-502, an allogeneic product, which is in a phase I clinical trial for treating adults with R/R CD19 positive malignancies, including B cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and KUR-503, an allogeneic product that is in preclinical development for advanced hepatocellular carcinomas, as well as TCRT-ESO-A2, an autologous T cell receptor (TCR)-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome p450 3A enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; and has a portfolio of TCRs that recognize hotspot mutations in p53, KRAS, and EGFR genes for multiple tumors. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About ERBA Diagnostics (Get Rating)

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing. It manufactures scientific and laboratory instruments, such as Mago 4, Mago 4S, and Mago Plus systems, which perform tests in an automated mode; sells other diagnostic products manufactured by third parties in Italy; and develops, manufactures, and markets raw materials, such as antigens that are used in the production of diagnostic kits. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets autoimmune reagents and research products for use by research laboratories and commercial diagnostic manufacturers. In addition, the company provides instruments for blood cell counting and blood analysis; supplies reagents and other consumable materials; sells diabetic testing products, including the DS5 instrument, dispenser, and associated reagent kits, which measure long-term glucose control in diabetic patients; and offers equipment for use in the field of human and veterinary hematology. Further, it manufactures and sells liquid stable, diagnostics chemistry reagents used for in vitro diagnostics testing. The company markets its products through its sales force to hospitals, reference laboratories, clinical laboratories, and research laboratories, as well as to other commercial companies that manufacture diagnostic products in the United States; and through sales representatives and independent agents in Italy, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. is a subsidiary of ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH.

