Head to Head Analysis: Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Backblaze and Bottomline Technologies are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Backblaze and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze N/A -70.47% -25.24% Bottomline Technologies -7.18% -5.79% -3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Backblaze and Bottomline Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bottomline Technologies 1 7 0 0 1.88

Backblaze currently has a consensus target price of 20.38, indicating a potential upside of 300.29%. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus target price of $54.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Backblaze and Bottomline Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million 2.32 -$21.70 million N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies $471.40 million 5.44 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.98

Bottomline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats Backblaze on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

