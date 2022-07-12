Head-To-Head Analysis: Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) and Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and Coil Tubing Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weatherford International currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.51%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Coil Tubing Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -11.04% -36.94% -4.35% Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Coil Tubing Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.37 -$450.00 million ($5.91) -3.20 Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coil Tubing Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Coil Tubing Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubularhandling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

