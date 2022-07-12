Head-To-Head Comparison: Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) & Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Point Capital and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Point Capital 3 4 1 0 1.75 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

Home Point Capital presently has a consensus target price of $4.89, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Guild has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Home Point Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Home Point Capital has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Point Capital and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Point Capital 4.19% -11.77% -1.20% Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Point Capital and Guild’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Point Capital $961.50 million 0.58 $166.27 million $0.21 19.05 Guild $1.58 billion 0.45 $283.77 million $5.39 2.13

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Home Point Capital. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Point Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guild beats Home Point Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

