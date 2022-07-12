Head-To-Head Comparison: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) versus Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WalkMe and Benefitfocus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million 4.16 -$95.81 million ($1.76) -5.53 Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.03 -$32.17 million ($1.17) -6.79

Benefitfocus has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WalkMe and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 1 8 0 2.89 Benefitfocus 0 2 0 0 2.00

WalkMe presently has a consensus target price of $18.78, suggesting a potential upside of 92.99%. Benefitfocus has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Benefitfocus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35% Benefitfocus -12.48% N/A -3.36%

Summary

Benefitfocus beats WalkMe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

