Head-To-Head Contrast: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) versus Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assertio and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $111.01 million 1.33 -$1.28 million $0.06 54.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.76 million ($1.89) -0.65

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics. Bellerophon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Assertio and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,457.38%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Assertio.

Risk and Volatility

Assertio has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio 2.68% 3.21% 1.02% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -76.59% -61.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Assertio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assertio beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assertio (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, a NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, a NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; and Otrexup, a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine and methotrexate that is used to treat adults with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with fibrotic interstitial lung disease; which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that has completed Phase 2 dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

