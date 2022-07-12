Head-To-Head Contrast: Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) & Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 4.99% 17.51% 7.23% Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Anywhere Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $19.37 billion 0.44 $961.60 million $19.41 8.94 Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.78 3.64

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Anywhere Real Estate. Anywhere Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle and Anywhere Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 0 3 0 2.50 Anywhere Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus price target of $282.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.78%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Anywhere Real Estate on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

