Head-To-Head Contrast: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ouster and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ouster presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 544.17%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 522.22%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Risk & Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -296.75% -44.00% -36.82% Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and Berkshire Grey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 8.43 -$93.98 million ($0.65) -2.51 Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 6.87 -$153.38 million N/A N/A

Ouster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Grey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ouster beats Berkshire Grey on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

