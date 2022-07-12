Head to Head Review: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) vs. Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.83, suggesting that its share price is 2,383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.5% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Allegiant Travel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiant Travel 0 4 7 0 2.64

Allegiant Travel has a consensus price target of $224.90, indicating a potential upside of 102.38%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Allegiant Travel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.10 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Allegiant Travel $1.71 billion 1.18 $151.85 million $7.82 14.21

Allegiant Travel has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52% Allegiant Travel 7.11% 7.66% 2.31%

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group (Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, priority boarding, a customer convenience fee, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company operates a golf course. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

