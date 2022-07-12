Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

