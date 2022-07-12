HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €44.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($44.40) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €46.33 ($46.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($76.98).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

