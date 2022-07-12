HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

