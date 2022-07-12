HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 846 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

