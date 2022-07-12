HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 155.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

