HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 136 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $249.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.15. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

