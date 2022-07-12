HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,480 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after buying an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

