HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

