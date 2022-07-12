Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

