Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.
About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (HROEY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.