Horizon Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52.

