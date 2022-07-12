Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

