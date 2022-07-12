Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

