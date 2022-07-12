Howland Capital Management LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $516.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $484.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

