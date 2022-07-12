Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $276.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.44. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.83 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.