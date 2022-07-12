IDT (NYSE:IDT) & Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Head to Head Analysis

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.49 $1.36 billion $0.67 11.16 IDT $1.45 billion 0.45 $96.47 million $1.82 13.59

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than IDT. Telia Company AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telia Company AB (publ) and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 3 4 3 0 2.00 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $38.85, indicating a potential upside of 419.39%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than IDT.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 13.85% 15.29% 5.12% IDT 3.40% 16.96% 5.52%

Risk and Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDT beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About IDT (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

