IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. IMV has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.